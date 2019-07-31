As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Pure Financial Advisors Cut Stake by $767,334; As Celanese Del (CE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Zpr Investment Management Cut Holding

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $346.6. About 1.90 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Will Provide Spare Parts to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Depots for F/A-18 Maintenance; 06/05/2018 – Times of Oman: Airbus, Boeing risk order disruption as Etihad reviews strategy; 09/05/2018 – Swedish PM to testify as witness in Brazil fighter jet case; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 23/05/2018 – Etihad Airways to Optimize Operations with Crew Management Solutions; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE; 02/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Boeing, Exits L3 Technologies; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: JAPAN’S NEW ADVANCED FIGHTER MAY BE BASED ON EXISTING FOREIGN DESIGN

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 76.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 17,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,472 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $540,000, down from 23,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $112.56. About 172,952 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 09/03/2018 Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increase; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.77M for 10.99 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.95 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.