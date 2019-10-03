As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Pettyjohn Wood & White Boosted Holding; Northwest Bancshares Md (NWBI) Shareholder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Boosted Holding

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 1,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,345 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 14,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $368.33. About 715,592 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 15/05/2018 – WTO rules that EU failed to remove all Airbus subsidies; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Statement on WTO Ruling; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares Inc Md (NWBI) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 111,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.23% . The institutional investor held 759,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.37M, up from 647,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Northwest Bancshares Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 119,571 shares traded. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has declined 4.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NWBI News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION; 26/04/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sal; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence; 27/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Northwest Bancorporation Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT) on Behalf of; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Bancorporation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBCT); 23/03/2018 Northwest Names Torchio Head of Retail Lending

More notable recent Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Here’s when Northwest plans to seal Lancaster deal – Pittsburgh Business Times” on January 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Northwest selling retirement services subsidiary – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on July 28, 2017, Bizjournals.com published: “Northwest Bank region president: ‘Sky’s the limit’ for new branch – Buffalo Business First” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Donegal Group Inc. Announces Completion of Sale of Donegal Financial Services Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold NWBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 73.55 million shares or 0.02% more from 73.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance stated it has 2.11 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 82,954 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited stated it has 34,256 shares. Everence Capital Management stated it has 23,090 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 41,743 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) for 1.56 million shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 1,099 shares. Carroll Finance owns 34,386 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. St Germain D J invested 0.39% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 30,771 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 81,541 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 42,982 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 160,129 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Savings Bank accumulated 15,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 126,800 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,500 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $68,600 activity.