As Boeing Co. (BA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Boosted Stake; Grimes & Company Has Upped Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Position by $618,900

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 10,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 101,255 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, up from 90,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 3.54 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 230.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 2,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,257 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 09/05/2018 – BOEING’S MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT THE ECONOMIC CLUB OF WASHINGTON; 21/05/2018 – Zunum is backed by venture arms of Boeing and JetBlue; 15/05/2018 – U.S. TRADE REP SAYS UNLESS EU STOPS BREAKING RULES ON AIRBUS SUBSIDIES, U.S. WILL HAVE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH COUNTER MEASURES ON EU PRODUCTS; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount; 15/05/2018 – BA/@wto: Appellate Body issues report on EU compliance in Airbus dispute #TradeDisputes; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS A FEW 777 DELIVERY SLOTS OPEN FOR 2019; 23/05/2018 – MALAYSIA’S TRANSPORT MINISTRY SAYS PRIVATE SEARCH FOR MH370 TO END ON MAY 29; NO MORE EXTENSIONS; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: "Netflix, Hertz and Other Service Providers With Recent Death Crosses – 24/7 Wall St." on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Las Vegas Sands Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "MGM Resorts double downs on Osaka plan – Seeking Alpha" on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool" published on August 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com's news article titled: "5 Stocks to Avoid Amid the Ongoing Trade War – Investorplace.com" with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 9,290 shares to 82,653 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iq Hedge Multi (QAI) by 127,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 823,110 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 100 Index (OEF).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Wide-Body Jet Orders Jump at Airbus and Boeing in July – The Motley Fool" on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha" published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha" on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 06, 2019.

