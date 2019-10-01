As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Biltmore Wealth Management Has Lowered by $382,602 Its Stake; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Dearborn Partners Has Increased Its Holding

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 6,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 194,102 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.27M, up from 187,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $135.85. About 315,900 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 65.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc sold 1,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 555 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 1,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $379.61. About 388,308 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 14/03/2018 – If President Donald Trump imposes a $60 billion tariff on Chinese goods, China can slap back against U.S. companies, such as Boeing; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $97.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holderness owns 12,614 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. South Street Limited Liability reported 1,920 shares. Choate Invest Advisors accumulated 0.23% or 30,087 shares. Baker Avenue Asset LP holds 6,052 shares. Apriem Advisors owns 2.37% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 58,104 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.23% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hightower Advsr Ltd Com owns 0.23% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 296,596 shares. Kornitzer Inc Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 70,204 shares. Triangle Wealth Management holds 1.59% or 23,897 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent And holds 0.02% or 8,697 shares. Summit Finance Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 3,575 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Mngmt (Wy) accumulated 7,425 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Puzo Michael J stated it has 2.65% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meridian Invest Counsel Inc invested 0.51% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $199.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 41,368 shares to 91,769 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 41,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

