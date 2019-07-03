As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Senator Investment Group LP Cut Holding; Orbimed Advisors Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Has Lifted by $2.68 Million

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.78 million, down from 575,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS SOME ALLIES WILLING TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION TO OFFSET REDUCTIONS IN IRAN OUTPUT AFTER SANCTIONS TAKE EFFECT; 28/03/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO BE HIT BY WANNACRY RANSOMWARE: SEATTLE TIMES; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS 5 YR $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE; 05/03/2018 – Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 23/03/2018 – Boeing reportedly set to win American wide-body jet order; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Aerospace group FACC aims to double sales by 2025 -Kurier; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 447,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.44 million, up from 437,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $305.43. About 851,134 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 230,100 shares to 252,600 shares, valued at $40.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 352,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Accenture Plc (ACN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PHC Holdings Completes Acquisition of Anatomical Pathology Business from Thermo Fisher Scientific – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific declares $0.19 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes & Company has invested 2.51% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Smart Portfolios Lc accumulated 39 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cohen Steers stated it has 11,562 shares. Covington Management invested in 0.52% or 30,919 shares. Cypress invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Hightower Advsrs reported 56,984 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Ariel Ltd stated it has 0.54% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Fiera Cap Corp has 0.12% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Personal Capital Advisors has 785 shares. Clean Yield Grp has invested 0.45% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Montag A & accumulated 1,006 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.34% or 5,000 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 130,400 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 375,000 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $149.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 173,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,500 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Boeing (BA) Looking at Potential End of Summer Return for 737 Max – Bloomberg, Citing Comments – StreetInsider.com” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Tesla Puts Pedal To The Metal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Revolutionary Boeing 777X Jet Is Running Behind Schedule – The Motley Fool” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.