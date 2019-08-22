As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Pure Financial Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $767,334; As Manulife Finl (MFC) Share Value Declined, Edgepoint Investment Group Has Raised by $124.74 Million Its Holding

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 37.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 7.80 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 28.40M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480.27 million, up from 20.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.7. About 1.73M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TO DISTRIBUTE FUND’ ASSETS FOR AMOUNT EQUAL TO PRO-RATA SHARE OF FUND’S NET ASSETS AFTER PAYMENT OR ACCRUAL OF DEBTS,AMONG OTHERS; 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori; 07/05/2018 – Manulife announces Subordinated Green Bond issue; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CEO ROY GORI SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 Manulife Fincl Corp Announces Results of Conversion Privilege of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shrs Series 11; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TERMINATION PROCEEDS’ PAYMENT TO BE MADE ON OR ABOUT JULY 6 TO HOLDERS OF FUND UNITS THROUGH CDS CLEARING & DEPOSITORY SERVICES; 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ESTIMATED TOTAL ACQUISITION COST IS ABOUT US$398.9 MLN; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $339.99. About 3.18 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 03/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS $313M AMENDMENT TO CANADA CHINOOKS CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years on Trade-War Fears; 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 31/05/2018 – BOEING: CUSTOMER INTEREST IN NEW MIDRANGE JET `FIRMING UP’; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $530.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 16,456 shares to 256,983 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 21,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 35.27 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings.