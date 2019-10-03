As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Boosted Stake; American Financial Group Has Lowered Its Legg Mason (LM) Stake by $3.42 Million; Stock Price Rose

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 56,641 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON TAKING $67M CHARGE RELATED TO DOJ CASE; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES INVESTIGATION IN SEC FILING TODAY; 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 31/05/2018 – CLEARBRIDGE – URGE ATHENAHEALTH BOARD TO INSTRUCT FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO COMMENCE FORMAL SOLICITATION PROCESS INCLUDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL SUITORS; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason April Net Long-Term Inflows $1B; 30/05/2018 – DOJ PROBES LEGG MASON’S EX-PERMAL BIZ MGMT OF LIBYA GOVT ASSETS

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 1,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,345 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, up from 14,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $363.76. About 405,692 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR; 03/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS $313M AMENDMENT TO CANADA CHINOOKS CONTRACT; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Airways signs LOI for 5 Boeing 777 freighters worth $1.7 bln; 05/03/2018 Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE; 18/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S `CLOSELY MONITORING’ SITUATION IN CUBA; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Air Force says Boeing air tanker delivery likely to be delayed; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $77.72M for 10.02 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Finance reported 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 689 shares. Auxier Asset reported 7,020 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.7% or 472,375 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Vanguard Gru accumulated 8.09M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 1.04 million shares. Fmr owns 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 549,192 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 105 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb owns 741 shares. Tru Communication Of Vermont has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Art Advsr Llc owns 0.07% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 33,402 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). First Personal Financial reported 158 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 7,266 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 90,000 shares to 785,000 shares, valued at $23.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 58,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

