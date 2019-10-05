As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Perkins Coie Trust Company Increased Stake by $496,584; Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Holding Boosted by Emory University

Emory University increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 42,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The institutional investor held 129,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, up from 86,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.04% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $17.42. About 6.85M shares traded or 703.96% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 19/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics: HTX-011 Achieved All Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018

Perkins Coie Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company bought 1,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing eyes hefty loss over Iran sanctions; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $97.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 03/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce CEO says will soon provide update on commercial marine unit review; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS ALSO IN TALKS WITH BOEING BA.N FOR ADDITIONAL 777-30ER PLANES, OR COULD LEASE SECOND HAND ONES; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 13,975 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 3.91 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Qs Invsts Lc invested in 0.27% or 67,568 shares. S&Co reported 2,020 shares. 3,062 are owned by Brown Advisory Securities Lc. 24,291 were accumulated by Intll Ca. Ipswich Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 635 shares. Moreover, Bridges Invest has 1.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Curbstone Management invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Ltd holds 0.14% or 909 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.74% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 803,292 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.75% or 5,838 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp Inc owns 986,746 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Emory University, which manages about $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 12,398 shares to 90,188 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orchard Therapeutics Plc by 33,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.