As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Increased Holding by $616,458; Yrc Worldwide (YRCW) Position Maintained by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (YRCW) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 166,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.68% . The institutional investor held 733,042 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 566,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Yrc Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.25. About 740,412 shares traded. YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has declined 65.50% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.50% the S&P500. Some Historical YRCW News: 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT YRC FREIGHT, FEBRUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED ABOUT 1.3% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT YRC FREIGHT, JANUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED ABOUT 6.1% COMPARED TO JANUARY 2017; 03/05/2018 – YRC Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide Completes CEO Succession Plan; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT REGIONAL SEGMENT, FEBRUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY INCREASED ABOUT 0.7% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 20/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide Recognizes Environmental Excellence; 30/04/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE SAYS HAWKINS NAMED CEO; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44; 01/05/2018 – YRC Freight Again Selected as NASSTRAC’s National LTL Carrier of the Year; 19/04/2018 – DJ YRC Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YRCW)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 1,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,893 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $356.4. About 9.66M shares traded or 123.81% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Xerox scraps $6.1 bln Fujifilm deal; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD SIAE.Sl – NEW AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR 37 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT IS FOR A TERM OF 12 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 13/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Work With Boeing and Affected Airlines to Minimize Disruption; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Airways signs LOI for 5 Boeing 777 freighters worth $1.7 bln; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Powell Takes The Stage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

