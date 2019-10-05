As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Maryland Capital Management Increased by $1.26 Million Its Position; As Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Shares Rose, Harding Loevner LP Boosted Position by $87.12 Million

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 37.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 9.68M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The hedge fund held 35.32 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $346.81M, up from 25.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 7.50M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO: NEXT INVESTMENT TO TAKE UP TO 3 YRS TO BREAK EVEN; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS CORPORATE LOAN DEMAND LIKELY TO REBOUND AT THE END OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES BRADESCO’S IDRS TO BB FROM BB+; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – Brazil antitrust watchdog to investigate Brazilian banks on fintech complaint; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Bradesco Seguros S.A.’s Insurer Fincl Strength Rating to ‘BB’/Outlook Stable From ‘BB+’/Outlook Negative; 18/04/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-IPO of Brazil’s lntermédica has demand to price mid-range; 14/03/2018 – RPT-INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS BANK SEEKS TO INCREASE ITS MARKET SHARE IN BRAZIL

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 44.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 3,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 11,184 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, up from 7,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 17/05/2018 – Aging Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Make a Comeback (Video); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max; 05/04/2018 – Revised Boeing Contract Signals Capsule Won’t Fly With Crew Until 2019; 25/04/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 09/05/2018 – BOEING: AEROSPACE CREATES BIGGEST US TRADE SURPLUS OF SECTORS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 9,013 shares. New York-based Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 1.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sigma Invest Counselors reported 16,913 shares stake. Norinchukin Bankshares The has 134,085 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Lc holds 3,816 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 1,850 shares. 9,791 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Corp. Old Natl Bancshares In holds 0.25% or 13,529 shares. Victory Mngmt holds 15,152 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Com holds 38,001 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Gp accumulated 0.32% or 986,746 shares. Mirae Asset Ltd accumulated 29,351 shares or 0.07% of the stock. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,818 shares. -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Linscomb Williams has 4,701 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $843.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inco by 36,863 shares to 284,417 shares, valued at $32.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Value Advantage Money F by 1.87 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.91M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing And Airbus Orders Tumble – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing price target lowered at Baird – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing could bounce to $450 but stay neutral for now, analyst says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing reaches deal with Icelandair for 737 MAX grounding costs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

More notable recent Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bradesco Doing Well With Improving Brazilian Economy – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TSX:BBD.B (BOMBARDIER INC. CL. B SV) – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NCR Announces Definitive Agreement to buy Minority Interest Banco Bradesco Holds in NCR Manaus – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banco Bradesco S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 13,758 shares to 964,826 shares, valued at $207.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 38,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,839 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).