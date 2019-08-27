As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Lafleur & Godfrey Decreased by $424,053 Its Position; Textron (TXT) Holder U S Global Investors Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 1,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 28,242 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77 million, down from 29,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $359.6. About 80,347 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 23/03/2018 – Boeing reportedly set to win American wide-body jet order; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS A FEW 777 DELIVERY SLOTS OPEN FOR 2019; 21/05/2018 – Zunum is backed by venture arms of Boeing and JetBlue; 15/05/2018 – ADAMA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PLAN TO PURSUE CONTRACTS WITH BOEING; 15/05/2018 – USTR CALLS WTO RULING IN AIRBUS, BOEING CASE IMPORTANT VICTORY; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR FIVE 737 MAX AIRPLANES VALUED AT $624 MILLION AT LIST PRICES; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 20.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 10,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 41,095 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 51,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 13,207 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron Plans 2018 Pension Contributions of About $55M; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 72C; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REAFFIMS 2018 FY EPS OUTLOOK OF $2.95 TO $3.15; 29/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Textron Aviation Inc. Airplanes; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS; 09/03/2018 – B.F. ‘Bev’ Dolan Rode a Golf Car All the Way to the Top Job at Textron; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q-End Bell Backlog $3.6B, Aviation Backlog $1.6B; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Net $189M; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.30 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Qantas’ Nonstop New York And London To Sydney May Provide Cargo Opportunity – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Fire Group Inc accumulated 75,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt reported 221,376 shares. Shine Advisory stated it has 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Texas Permanent School Fund has 102,221 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. 1St Source Bancorp holds 13,450 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Lesa Sroufe And Company has invested 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wealthquest reported 10,912 shares stake. 61,709 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advsrs Llc. Intrust Financial Bank Na reported 13,128 shares. Stonebridge Cap has 10,048 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Parsec Fin Management Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,832 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt reported 95,222 shares. Pnc Fin Services Group has 1.11M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 331,508 shares. Colorado-based Ghp Investment Advsr has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 1,655 shares to 83,901 shares, valued at $15.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (NYSE:TMO) by 5,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl holds 315,948 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 0.05% stake. Cna accumulated 43,500 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Whittier Tru Co has 2,152 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 208,083 shares. Salem Counselors Inc holds 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) or 1,300 shares. 6,397 were accumulated by Mckinley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company Delaware. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 16,990 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wagner Bowman Corporation holds 8,521 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0.03% stake. Srb Corporation reported 13,174 shares stake. Financial Bank Of Mellon holds 0.05% or 3.22M shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 195,693 shares. Hartford Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 5,968 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 5,067 shares to 13,022 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 8,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 40.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.61 per share. TXT’s profit will be $197.91 million for 12.64 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.