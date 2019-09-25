As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, King Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed Position by $649,740; D-E Shaw & Company Boosted Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,320 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67 million, down from 20,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $386.2. About 4.51M shares traded or 0.80% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 25/04/2018 – Airbus confirms plans to raise A320 output to 63 a month; 06/03/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Acquires Two Boeing 777 Freighters For ACMI Service; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft lnteriors Expo

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 10,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 146,976 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.91M, up from 136,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $123.7. About 221,820 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.44 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $334.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,750 shares to 20,877 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Iemg (IEMG) by 14,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Tech Ftec (FTEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Serv holds 0.34% or 7,160 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.16% or 8,193 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Stockton owns 1,906 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation accumulated 0.83% or 52,278 shares. First Fincl Bank And Tru Company Of Newtown holds 0.09% or 895 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 292,559 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. National Pension Service holds 0.68% or 559,032 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Perkins Coie Tru Communication reported 5,014 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Com has invested 0.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Next Fin Grp invested in 4,909 shares. 73,600 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Lyons Wealth Lc reported 1,838 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 6.38, from 7.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold CHDN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 26.63 million shares or 51.32% less from 54.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Rk Mgmt Lc invested in 3.67% or 103,186 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 54,121 shares. Eulav Asset holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 77,600 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.02% or 583,777 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Advisors Asset holds 0.03% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 14,399 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 0.04% or 20,607 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 77,826 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 2,848 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 214,200 shares. First Personal Financial Service invested in 0% or 99 shares. Swiss State Bank invested in 67,500 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 0.11% or 71,531 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 26,380 shares.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $80.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 659,555 shares to 353,341 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh by 147,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp.