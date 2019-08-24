As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Holder Shoker Investment Counsel Cut Position by $633,222; Somerville Kurt F Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS PERSONS SHOULD STEPS TO WIND DOWN ACTIVITIES THAT HAD BEEN PERMITTED UNDER SANCTIONS RELIEF; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Says It Didn’t File Appeal in Bombardier Case at U.S. ITC; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 REVENUE $96.0 BLN – $98.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 2,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 9,662 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $169.28. About 1.82 million shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Boeing Stock Can Be Lifted by a Relief Rally – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Where Will Boeing Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 8,611 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The accumulated 0.85% or 173,784 shares. 3,972 are held by Advisory Gru. Marsico Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 2.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 157,227 shares. First Fincl Bank Sioux Falls has invested 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Markston Lc stated it has 103,761 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 215,191 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 19,884 shares or 0% of the stock. Kessler Invest Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,403 shares. Pacific Inv Management has invested 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mengis Cap reported 1,534 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 587 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 21,405 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Services has 2.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,643 shares to 132,677 shares, valued at $21.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,327 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG), Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) – Hub Group Calls For “Short-Lived” Downturn – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.