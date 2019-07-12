As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Holder Blue Chip Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $432,054; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Oakmont Partners Lifted Position by $460,502

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 199.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 32,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 16,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $77.82. About 367,784 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $358.95. About 225,615 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: @jetairways is closing in on a new order for Boeing 737 Max single-aisle jets, taking its commitments; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership; 02/05/2018 – BOEING WORKING ON NEW SPACE VEHICLES LIKE PHANTOM EXP W/ DARPA; 02/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Says Case Could Trigger Largest-Ever WTO-Authorized Retaliatory Tariffs; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS IN Q&A W/REPORTERS; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ON TRADE ISSUES: A STRONG AND VIBRANT AERO INDUSTRY IS IMPORTANT TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC PROSPERITY – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 1.80 million shares. Burke & Herbert Bancorporation & Communication, a Virginia-based fund reported 7,272 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe owns 0.97% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,339 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 5,576 shares stake. D E Shaw Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sfe Counsel reported 6,192 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Limited invested in 1,543 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 234,964 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Ca has 0.48% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Community Bancorp Na owns 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,817 shares. Maine-based Bangor Comml Bank has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 32,154 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership accumulated 0.18% or 54,354 shares. Accuvest Global Advsr reported 898 shares stake. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has invested 1.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $422.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,298 shares to 86,701 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 18,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.58 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv invested in 12,863 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Hodges Capital Mgmt has 0.49% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 60,499 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha reported 279,552 shares. Moreover, Factory Mutual Insurance has 1.6% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.64 million shares. Lincluden has 0.25% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 32,007 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust reported 1.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Arkansas-based Meridian Mgmt has invested 0.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 133,716 shares. Klingenstein Fields Co Limited Liability Corp holds 114,955 shares. Pinnacle Finance Prtnrs Incorporated has 1.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Endurance Wealth Incorporated owns 96,973 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Maryland-based Maryland Capital Management has invested 0.98% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 948,261 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 2.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).