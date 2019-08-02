As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Hamel Associates Has Boosted Its Position by $699,135; As Mdc Partners (MDCA) Stock Value Rose, Indaba Capital Management LP Boosted by $5.18 Million Its Stake

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.95% . The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.25M market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 70,655 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 51.92% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 02/04/2018 – MDC Partners Enters into Strategic Partnership with Instrument, a Leading Independent Digital Agency; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – MDC Partners Schedules Conference Call to Discuss its Financial Results for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 1,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 7,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $337.6. About 3.49 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 787 Dreamliner for Gulf Air; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS DOES NOT ANTICIPATE HIGHER OIL PRICES AS A RESULT OF SANCTIONS; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video)

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 3,339 shares to 35,952 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 26,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,814 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 983,933 shares. Bath Savings Tru accumulated 0.15% or 1,826 shares. Moreover, Smith Salley And has 0.96% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,697 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs Incorporated reported 0.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd reported 7,296 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,281 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 142,000 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,991 shares. Cutter And Brokerage has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Shufro Rose And Lc has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,565 shares. 6,103 were reported by Tru Department Mb Natl Bank N A. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Liability Co has 7,210 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Waddell & Reed holds 1.01 million shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 582,127 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boeing May Need to Raise More Debt: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Trump: Qatar Buying ‘Large Numbers’ Of Boeing Planes – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares.

More notable recent MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MDC Partners Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – PRNewswire” on April 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MDC Partners Names Frank Lanuto as Chief Financial Officer and Jonathan Mirsky as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary – PRNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Most And Least Volatile Stocks On Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MDC Partners Announces Board Updates; MDC Reaches Agreement with FrontFour Capital – PRNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MDC Partners Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 0% or 305,410 shares. Pacific Ridge Ltd Llc accumulated 264,080 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc reported 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 19,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 16,094 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Wells Fargo Mn holds 1.70M shares. 13,313 are owned by Two Sigma Ltd Llc. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 29,121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 49,714 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,713 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 15,884 shares or 0% of the stock.