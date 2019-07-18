As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, D L Carlson Investment Group Has Decreased Stake; Strs Ohio Has Decreased Its Avis Budget Group (CAR) Holding by $329,800 as Market Value Rose

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 85.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 9,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55,000, down from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 54,762 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has declined 24.08% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET REAFFIRMS PROJECTED YEAR 2018 RESULTS; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Avis Budget Rental Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2018-1; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Avis Returns to Japan With Presence at Gateway Airports; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP – AGREED THAT AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING, ONE INCUMBENT DIRECTOR WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – DE SHON SAYS AVIS IS LOOKING AT PEER-TO-PEER CAR SHARING; 26/03/2018 – Avis Budget Group Garners Supplier Diversity Accolades; 16/04/2018 – AVIS SAYS SRS AGREED TO STANDSTILL; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Loss $87M; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF THE BOARD FROM TWELVE TO FOURTEEN DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Avis Budget Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAR)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 7,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,659 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 15,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $365.1. About 569,551 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WILL ‘CONSULT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON NEXT STEPS’ AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN NUCLEAR WITHDRAWAL; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL RESPECT INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS BY ADOPTING NEW MEASURES TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRBUS; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – AGREED WITH AIRBUS TO TERMINATE ORDER FOR 22 A350S, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY PLACED BY US AIRWAYS; 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 09/05/2018 – Boeing eyes hefty loss over Iran sanctions; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Tops Airbus With $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 787s; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE OF $59.5 BLN TO $60.5 BLN; 10/05/2018 – SpaceX halts countdown of first commercial launch of updated Falcon 9 rocket in Florida; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.43 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.36M shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii holds 12,978 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 9,702 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Compton Mngmt Ri has 1.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,098 shares. Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) invested in 0.94% or 5,465 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma has 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Interactive Fin Advisors invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sand Hill Advsr Lc owns 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,867 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.75% or 1.80M shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Martin Tn stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Manchester Ltd holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,933 shares. M&R Mgmt reported 19,633 shares stake. The New York-based Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) LP has invested 0.69% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 42,240 shares to 213,658 shares, valued at $12.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 66,292 shares to 683,710 shares, valued at $50.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 22.81% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CAR’s profit will be $53.13 million for 12.94 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.78 actual EPS reported by Avis Budget Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -189.74% EPS growth.