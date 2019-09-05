As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Cordasco Financial Network Has Cut by $355,200 Its Stake; Cypress Capital Group Has Decreased Position in Conagra Brands (CAG) by $623,538 as Shares Declined

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 31.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 23,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 51,124 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 74,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.84. About 612,011 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Cont Ops EPS 87c; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – ON MAY 2, CO & JANA PARTNERS MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE DISCLOSED AMENDED AND RESTATED COOPERATION AGREEMENT DATED MAY 27, 2016; 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 925 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 130 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 1,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $6.84 during the last trading session, reaching $363.37. About 1.01M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: U.S. Will Pursue EU Sanctions After WTO Rules for Boeing; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG; 14/03/2018 – Qatar Armed Forces Selects Boeing Global Services Subsidiary, Tapestry Solutions, to Modernize Its Logistics and Business Syste; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO; 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions; 04/05/2018 – CEO of British Airways-owner IAG declines comment on Norwegian; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nadler Financial Grp Inc reported 928 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 56 shares. Security Natl Trust holds 0.73% or 5,962 shares. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp invested in 0% or 2,784 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 91,115 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd owns 0.63% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,623 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Fishman Jay A Mi has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 49,900 shares. Iowa National Bank holds 0.5% or 2,847 shares in its portfolio. 17,796 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life. St Germain D J Incorporated has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Argent Trust stated it has 49,813 shares. Atika Capital Lc holds 0.93% or 12,000 shares. Moreover, Westpac Corporation has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Manchester Management Lc reported 4,933 shares stake.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “737 Max Will Continue to Hurt Boeing Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $99.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 38.99 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 22,286 shares to 33,886 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16. 10,000 shares valued at $299,865 were bought by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.65M for 18.03 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Conagra Brands, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ CAG – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Nordea Management Ab owns 895,300 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc invested in 0.03% or 23,675 shares. Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 17,708 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 22,073 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 380 were reported by Exane Derivatives. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 670,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Town Country Fincl Bank Dba First Bankers owns 0.17% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 13,158 shares. Clark Cap Grp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Alethea Mngmt Limited owns 48,212 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.06% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 119,259 shares. First Republic Investment accumulated 55,374 shares.