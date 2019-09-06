As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Community Financial Services Group Decreased Its Holding; Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Shareholder Sabby Management Decreased Its Holding

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $362.86. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON TIE-UP TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing Capital Ratings at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL MAY EXCLUDE DEFENSE BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – Lion Air Roars With Large Order for Boeing Jets; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE’S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 02/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 265,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% . The hedge fund held 745,205 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 133,276 shares traded. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has declined 2.43% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 25/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Issues Statement on “Right to Try” Legislation; 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss $2.3M; 13/03/2018 – Innovate Biopharmaceuticals appoints June Almenoff, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer; 30/03/2018 – CIRM: Stem Cell Roundup: Crafty Cancer, Fighting Viruses, and Brainstorm ALS Trial Expands to Canada; 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 08/03/2018 BrainStorm Announces Operational Highlights and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the BIO International Convention; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCLI); 01/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Participate in Movement Disorder Panel at the Neurotech Investing and Partnering Conference; 12/03/2018 – BrainStorm Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board and Appoints Neuroscientist Jerold Chun, M.D., Ph.D., to Chair

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Former Delta Air Lines Safety Chief Sworn In To Lead FAA – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Invest Counsel invested in 1.06% or 6,192 shares. Griffin Asset stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). West Chester Capital Advsr Incorporated has 1.47% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,848 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 108,630 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Ltd Llc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 28,901 shares. Karp Capital Management has 1.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,700 shares. 2,149 are held by West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company. Private Wealth Prtnrs Lc invested 3.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Koshinski Asset Management reported 3,765 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwh Cap has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Us Savings Bank De holds 0.64% or 582,127 shares in its portfolio. Papp L Roy Associate invested in 0.23% or 3,341 shares. Loomis Sayles LP has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Advisory Group Inc owns 3,972 shares. Personal Cap has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.93 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BrainStorm Announces First Contracted U.S. Clinical Site for Phase 2 Progressive MS Study – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BrainStorm Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 and Provides a Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Third Clinical Site Initiated for BrainStorm Cell Therapeutic’s Phase 2 Progressive MS Study – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 NobleCon15 Annual Investor Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.13% EPS growth.