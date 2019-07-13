As Boeing Co. (BA) Share Value Declined, Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake; As Netflix Com (NFLX) Stock Value Rose, Blue Fin Capital Boosted Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 6,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, up from 39,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – OrlandoBizJournal: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 10/05/2018 – SpaceX halts countdown of first commercial launch of updated Falcon 9 rocket in Florida; 30/03/2018 – BOEING AWARDED UP TO $1.2B NAVY PACT FOR SUPER HORNETS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket firm Reaction Engines; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ but they don’t exist; 16/03/2018 – SEATTLE-BOEING BA.N 737 MAX 7 UPGRADED NARROWBODY PLANE TAKES OFF ON MAIDEN FLIGHT

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 93.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $938,000, up from 1,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Barack Obama In Advanced Talks With Netflix For Production Deal, Reports `New York Times’; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 29/04/2018 – @1962Kiser Baloney everyone and their uncle will be watching her Netflix show; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 27/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: BREAKING: Quebec government releases balanced budget plan, increasing education spending by 5%, health by; 25/05/2018 – The Columbian: Netflix signs deal with Obamas

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HASTINGS REED.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified has 12,121 shares. Duncker Streett And reported 0.05% stake. The Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 1.54M shares stake. Ckw Financial holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Contour Asset Llc accumulated 237,765 shares or 6.07% of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Ltd Liability Corp has 5.99% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nelson Roberts Invest Llc has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Btc Management, a Iowa-based fund reported 787 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va stated it has 0.78% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Washington Tru Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 154 shares. Murphy Mngmt has 0.33% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 6,023 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr invested in 0.77% or 53,403 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt holds 1,777 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Valinor Mngmt LP has 356,300 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was sold by Smith Gregory D. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. $10.50M worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

