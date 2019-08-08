As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Burns J W & Co Has Raised Its Stake by $885,825; Antero Resources (AR) Holder Warburg Pincus Cut Stake by $140.12 Million

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 2,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 6,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $334.49. About 2.66M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/05/2018 – MALAYSIA’S TRANSPORT MINISTRY SAYS PRIVATE SEARCH FOR MH370 TO END ON MAY 29; NO MORE EXTENSIONS; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 30/05/2018 – COMAC says China-Russia widebody jet gets engine proposals from 7 suppliers; 24/05/2018 – New Boeing 777 will have folding wings; 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENCOURAGED BY DIALOGUE BETWEEN US AND CHINA ON TRADE; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $1.0B OF NET DEBT

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 16.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11M, down from 33.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $991.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.725. About 8.25 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L And S, California-based fund reported 2,295 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 100,553 shares. Moreover, Zacks Inv Mgmt has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Field Main Comml Bank has 1.91% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,297 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability invested in 0.17% or 3,487 shares. Greenwood Gearhart, a Arkansas-based fund reported 18,388 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 95 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 1.90 million shares. Massachusetts-based Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 0.76% or 14,341 shares. Davis R M owns 22,246 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas accumulated 48,052 shares. Vigilant Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,629 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Limited Company reported 0.13% stake.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. $173,130 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Warren Glen C Jr on Wednesday, May 22. Hardesty Benjamin A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. also sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares.

