As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Brookstone Capital Management Lowered by $534,924 Its Position; As First Republic Bk (FRC) Stock Declined, Garrison Bradford & Associates Upped Holding by $590,100

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 1,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,715 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 4,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $362.75. About 2.72M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S BEEN `DISAPPOINTED’ BY TRENT 1000 CHALLENGES; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 25/04/2018 – Boeing boosts guidance amid higher defence and aviation spending; 05/04/2018 – BA: Air Force “F-15K aircraft returning to base in Gyeongbuk Chilgok-gun” (breaking news); 25/04/2018 – Boeing Leads Dow as Boost to Cash Outlook Eases Trade-War Alarms; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO: BOEING WIDEBODY TALKS `PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE’; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bk (FRC) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,351 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 21,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.23. About 4.53M shares traded or 319.45% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock or 12,637 shares. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na holds 20,643 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 2% stake. Wellington Shields And Co Limited Co reported 4,631 shares stake. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc has invested 5.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Primecap Co Ca reported 1.25M shares. Tdam Usa has 91,115 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. Wallington Asset Ltd Com owns 0.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,226 shares. Markston Intl Ltd Liability reported 4.64% stake. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 179 are held by Sageworth Tru. Moreover, Private Tru Na has 0.46% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,815 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers invested in 1.62% or 25,268 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A accumulated 19,109 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Trust Advisors Lp has 166,907 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 2,447 shares to 7,667 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.10 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, which manages about $139.08 million and $117.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg (NYSE:BXMT) by 20,549 shares to 348,037 shares, valued at $12.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Gr (NYSE:UNH) by 4,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,653 shares, and cut its stake in Basf Se Adr (BASFY).