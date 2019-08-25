As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Blue Edge Capital Lifted Stake; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Trimmed Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $2.85 Million as Valuation Declined

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s top voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 19/03/2018 – John Oliver’s spoof book about Mike Pence’s bunny pushed Comey’s book out of the top spot on Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia; 10/05/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon Alexa now has a ‘health and wellness’ team of more a dozen people, including Missy Krasner,; 19/03/2018 – Amazon kicked off its annual MARS conference on Monday; 07/05/2018 – SNAP SAYS AMAZON’S TIM STONE TO BE CFO; 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 80.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 1,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,506 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 billion, up from 1,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 157.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL MAY EXCLUDE DEFENSE BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Ind (VT) by 7,386 shares to 10,332 shares, valued at $755.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us (ACWX) by 3,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,250 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

