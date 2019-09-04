As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Blue Chip Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $432,054; Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Boosted Its Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Stake by $332,500

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $855.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 194,907 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA – AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING “2D” SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY; 07/03/2018 Pacific Biosciences Enhances Performance and Affordability of Key Applications on the Sequel System; 02/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $355.85. About 1.19M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONFIDENT WILL MEET 737 DELIVERY TARGETS, COMPANY IS ON TOP OF RECENT ENGINE, FUSELAGE SUPPLY ISSUES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Extends Bet on Parts, Services in $3.25 Billion KLX Deal; 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 38.18 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $422.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 10,796 shares to 154,662 shares, valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HEFA) by 13,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Invest Advsrs holds 3,230 shares. Synovus Financial reported 40,001 shares. Omers Administration Corp invested in 185,215 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Bartlett And Com Ltd Com reported 9,519 shares. Scott And Selber stated it has 6,978 shares. Professional Advisory, Florida-based fund reported 3,590 shares. Rothschild Communication Asset Mgmt Us Inc invested in 171,833 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 1.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sfe Invest Counsel has 6,192 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.34% or 37,865 shares in its portfolio. Umb National Bank N A Mo holds 1.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 141,872 shares. Markel holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 94,400 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,765 shares. Tompkins Fincl stated it has 1,633 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Jag Management Ltd accumulated 832 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs accumulated 0% or 11,309 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation has invested 0.05% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Gam Ag reported 126,500 shares. Polar Asset Management Prtnrs reported 0.02% stake. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 355,433 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 638,647 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 93,300 were reported by Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd. New York-based Water Island Lc has invested 1.57% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Amer Intll Group owns 0% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 88,142 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 300,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 140,091 are held by Bokf Na. 2,187 were reported by Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 2.65M shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 1.44M shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).