As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Homrich & Berg Decreased Holding by $1.27 Million; Aflac (AFL) Position Has Boosted by Ls Investment Advisors Llc

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 127,351 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.98 million, up from 121,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 4.83M shares traded or 46.21% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 29.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 3,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,193 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98 million, down from 11,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89M shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/05/2018 – A fan blade broke off one of the Boeing 737-700’s two engines; 20/04/2018 – AIRLINE REGULATORS CALL FOR EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS OF BOEING 737 ENGINES – WSJ, CITING; 15/05/2018 – lnsitu and University of Alaska Fairbanks to Partner in Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 23/03/2018 – American’s Talks on Airbus A330neo Jet Are Over, Boosting Boeing; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer; 13/04/2018 – Boeing could suffer as a big buyer of Russian-produced titanium; 02/05/2018 – BOEING’S TOP PRIORITY IS INVESTING IN INNOVATION: CEO; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Five-Yr Logistics Contract to Provide Support for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fleet of CH-147F Chinooks

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

