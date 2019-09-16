As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) Shares Rose, Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) by 35.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The institutional investor held 22,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, down from 35,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.77. About 386,859 shares traded or 62.20% up from the average. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 894 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,590 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $579,000, down from 2,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 03/05/2018 – Aleris Announces Contract with Boeing to Supply Aluminum; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 10/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities jump as China signals openness; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 29/05/2018 – El Al Airlines first-quarter loss widens as market share falls

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CCOI shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 39.90 million shares or 1.46% less from 40.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability owns 649,226 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 50 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. 6,376 are owned by United Automobile Association. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Liability reported 15,225 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 54,342 shares. Moreover, Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.04% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) or 48,071 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Ipswich Inv Com holds 10,155 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Neuberger Berman Limited owns 4,717 shares. Victory Cap holds 0% or 25,173 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 20,806 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 15,600 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. New York-based Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Swift Transportation by 109,150 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $45.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) by 789,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Analysts await Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CCOI’s profit will be $8.43 million for 80.24 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,211 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cetera has 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 23,707 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brighton Jones Limited has 9,743 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 16,595 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Indiana Mngmt holds 1.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 5,160 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs reported 937 shares. Ccm Advisers Ltd Co, a South Carolina-based fund reported 26,879 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il owns 2.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 177,313 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 19,648 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw stated it has 42,757 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Maple Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 23,181 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Ma holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 510,042 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 400,000 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Cadinha Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 1,350 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 453,241 shares to 697,291 shares, valued at $15.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 10,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).