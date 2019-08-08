As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder First American Bank Lowered Its Holding; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder King Wealth Management Group Trimmed Its Stake by $339,000 as Share Price Rose

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 17,329 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 18,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.87 during the last trading session, reaching $377.17. About 1.17 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 26/04/2018 – Ascent’s Global Tooling Systems Honored as a Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WAS ONLY BIDDER ON NASA SUPERSONIC TEST PLANE; 08/03/2018 – A new contract for more F-35 fighter jets will take time, given the focus on cost, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson tells CNBC; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MUST FIX PROBLEM, WILSON TELLS SENATE CMTE; 06/04/2018 – Germany, France develop new maritime surveillance plane against Russian subs; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Net $1.2B; 18/04/2018 – TATA ADVANCED, LOCKHEED MARTIN START BONDING FACILITY IN INDIA; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED CONTRACT ANNOUNCED IN NASA NEWS CONFERENCE

First American Bank decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 3,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,120 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, down from 34,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing: KLX Deal Includes Assumption of About $1 Billion in Net Debt; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 25/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines Selects GEnx Engines to Power Boeing 787 Dreamliners; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 09/05/2018 – BOEING ON CUSP OF FIRST KC-46 TANKER DELIVERY TO USAF: CEO; 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,862 shares to 20,105 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Turkey receives first Russian S-400 shipment – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Lockheed Martin’s Next Big Growth Opportunity – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp stated it has 0.25% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Oppenheimer & Incorporated has 33,537 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,092 shares. 334,859 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 42,970 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Lederer & Associates Inv Counsel Ca invested in 5,149 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 21,385 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Company owns 1,156 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 3,042 were accumulated by South State Corporation. Country Club Tru Na reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Lynch And In invested in 16,232 shares. Meridian Mgmt Co owns 0.21% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,404 shares. Monroe Bancshares And Mi reported 2,001 shares.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 18.93 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $229,533 activity.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oppenheimer Rochester (ORSYX) by 185,336 shares to 4.17M shares, valued at $15.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Funds by 28,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,980 shares, and has risen its stake in American Funds.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.89 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 14,543 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Covington Mngmt owns 1.57% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 66,395 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 7,425 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. 10,153 are held by Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd. The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Abner Herrman And Brock Lc stated it has 86,401 shares. Curbstone Mngmt owns 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,650 shares. Columbia Asset Management has invested 2.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Paragon Management Limited has 0.47% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,023 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt invested in 0.91% or 4,281 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa stated it has 3,689 shares. Triangle Wealth stated it has 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Trexquant Inv Lp owns 21,855 shares.