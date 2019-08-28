As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Chatham Capital Group Has Decreased Its Holding; Zillow Group (Z) Stock Rose While Ancient Art LP Has Cut Its Position

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.77. About 418,760 shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 21/03/2018 – Zillow at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Launches Home-Flipping Program in Phoenix and Las Vegas

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 1,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 31,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $355.4. About 585,141 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – QATAR AIRWAYS SAYS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BILLION AT LIST PRICES – STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE OF $59.5 BLN TO $60.5 BLN; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines: Boeing Order Adds 47 Replacement Aircraft and Simplifies Overall Fleet Strategy; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $262 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL MAY EXCLUDE DEFENSE BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – INTEGRATED BOEING GLOBAL FLEET CARE DEAL FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SCOOT WERE TRANSFERRED TO BOEING ASIA PACIFIC AVIATION SERVICES PTE LTD

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Redfin’s Plan to Disrupt Real Estate – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Zillow Is Flipping Houses – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Zillow Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zillow launches Offers in south Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SMART Modular Demos its New 3.0â€ 256GB Gen-Z Memory Module at the Flash Memory Summit – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48M and $549.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $88.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 5,100 shares to 48,266 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 21,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.87 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Twists And Turns: This Week’s Wild Ride Swings Through U.K., Italy, China – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Qantas’ Nonstop New York And London To Sydney May Provide Cargo Opportunity – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coho Limited holds 0.02% or 2,513 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Lc reported 3,010 shares. 1,028 were accumulated by Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Pnc Financial Serv Grp Inc has invested 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Il, Illinois-based fund reported 4,907 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.46% or 151,450 shares in its portfolio. Burns J W New York holds 8,672 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs Incorporated reported 14,317 shares. Nokota Management LP reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Synovus Corporation stated it has 40,001 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 15,697 were accumulated by Smith Salley Associate. Moreover, Osborne Prtn Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.67% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,030 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 424,964 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Lvm Capital Mgmt Ltd Mi invested in 4.63% or 52,944 shares.