As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Blue Chip Partners Lowered by $432,054 Its Stake; Northstar Group Maintains Holding in Facebook (FB)

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 2,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,492 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 13,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93 million shares traded or 25.16% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Facebook has denied any data breach, saying that no systems were infiltrated and no passwords or sensitive information were hacked; 06/04/2018 – Facebook can remove Mark Zuckerberg’s messages from others’ inboxes – the rest of us can’t do that; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook Gets Support from a Republican Senator; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Posts Surge in Revenue as It Tackles User-Data Crisis — 4th Update; 26/03/2018 – FTC COMMENTS ON CONCERNS ABOUT FACEBOOK PRIVACY PRACTICES; 20/03/2018 – FTC Is Probing Facebook Over Use of Personal Data by Analytics Firm Cambridge Analytica; 27/03/2018 – THREE FACEBOOK MESSENGER USERS SUE FACEBOOK INC FB.O OVER COLLECTION OF CALL AND TEXT LOGS -LAWSUIT; 22/03/2018 – Facebook says it was `caught flat-footed’ on data leak; 20/03/2018 – Norway’s Justice Minister Resigns in Storm Over Facebook Post

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $331.06. About 5.72M shares traded or 23.89% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S MULLING ADDITIONAL BOEING 737 MAX JETS; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 12/04/2018 – ERJ: Brazilian approval of Embraer-Boeing deal not imminent, Reu; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 30/04/2018 – Growing Boeing’s services unit “is a top priority,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells CNBC; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Elected David Calhoun to Role of Lead Director; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN $37.3 MILLION SERIES B FUNDING ROUND FOR REACTION ENGINES ALONGSIDE ROLLS-ROYCE PLC AND BAE SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – Dow futures erase earlier losses after blowout earnings from Boeing; 05/04/2018 – NASA, Boeing Signal Regular Missions to Space Station to be Delayed

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.34 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Company holds 0.86% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,063 shares. Orrstown Fin Serv accumulated 1,447 shares. Axa has invested 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 9,662 shares. Creative Planning reported 210,764 shares. 2.15 million were reported by Franklin. Fiduciary Tru reported 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 800 were accumulated by Pioneer Bank N A Or. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 132,160 shares. Provise Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,043 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 17,997 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Co holds 1.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,309 shares. Webster Bank N A holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 19,109 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Matrix Asset Advsr Ny owns 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 897 shares.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $422.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 15,851 shares to 80,837 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 23,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Middleton Inc Ma has invested 1.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bender Robert & Assoc holds 53,833 shares or 4.4% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 27,116 shares stake. 24,553 were reported by Webster Comml Bank N A. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 9,111 shares. Aravt Global Limited Liability Com holds 3.7% or 140,000 shares. Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 440 shares. Gw Henssler And Associate holds 0.03% or 2,141 shares. Smith Moore & Company holds 0.28% or 6,880 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Ptnrs Equity Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 112,500 shares or 8.3% of all its holdings. Beacon Financial, Texas-based fund reported 11,222 shares. Hollencrest Capital reported 8,968 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 2.85M shares. Baxter Bros Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 19,810 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prns Ltd Company has 1.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

