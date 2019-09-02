As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Blue Chip Partners Has Cut Holding by $432,054; Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Boosted International Business Machs (IBM) Position by $12.34 Million as Valuation Rose

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 87,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 177,366 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03M, up from 89,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 30/05/2018 – Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc analyzed 1,134 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Mgmt Il holds 0.58% or 11,200 shares. Macquarie Group Inc reported 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,157 were reported by South Texas Money Mgmt Limited. Bokf Na holds 0.56% or 61,439 shares in its portfolio. Blume Cap Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 100 shares. Benedict Fin Advisors Inc has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brinker Capital invested in 4,670 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 4,344 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 2.27M shares. 78,432 were reported by Piedmont Investment Advsrs. Ww Invsts holds 1.39% or 15.04 million shares. 3,456 are owned by Northeast Financial Consultants. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 123,858 shares stake. Valmark Advisers invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Advent Cap Mngmt De, New York-based fund reported 65,500 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha" on August 12, 2019

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $422.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 15,851 shares to 80,837 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30B for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $719.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 23,116 shares to 216,124 shares, valued at $39.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 81,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 759,093 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).