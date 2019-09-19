As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Senator Investment Group LP Lowered Its Position; Cahill Financial Advisors Holding in 3M Company (MMM) Cut by $458,450

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,097 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 9,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $168.4. About 752,480 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.60M, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $385.8. About 1.55 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 29/03/2018 – 7267.JP, GE, BA/@FAASafetyBrief: FAA issues new AD for certain Honda HA-420 airplanes. AD requires incorporating a temporary revision into the airplane flight manual and replacing faulty power brake valves upon condition; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 14/03/2018 – President Donald Trump said Boeing’s F-18 is “his favorite plane” and called it “a work of art.”; 09/05/2018 – BOEING’S MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT THE ECONOMIC CLUB OF WASHINGTON; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 09/05/2018 – BOEING PLOWING TAX-CUT SAVINGS INTO RESEARCH/DEVELOPMENT: CEO; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 28/05/2018 – The U.S. is the target of a similar WTO complaint brought by the EU over support for Airbus’s rival, Boeing, and the EU has said it expects to land a similar legal blow later this year; 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.45 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.