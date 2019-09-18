As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Schnieders Capital Management Cut Stake by $401,115; As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder New England Research & Management Cut Holding

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,998 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, down from 7,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $382.31. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: JAPAN’S NEW ADVANCED FIGHTER MAY BE BASED ON EXISTING FOREIGN DESIGN; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 15/03/2018 – Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight; 24/05/2018 – BA: #BREAKING: US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran moments ago, this time focusing on aviation – ! $BA; 22/03/2018 – BOEING: DIDN’T FILE APPEAL IN BOMBARDIER CASE AT U.S. ITC; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN BOEING 717S ‘PERFECTLY SUITED’ FOR ISLAND FLIGHTS: CFO; 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing; 25/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON RISK MITIGATION W/N COMPANY AND SUPPLY CHAIN; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT; 28/03/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON REPORTS OF RANSOMWARE ATTACK

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman (NOC) by 52.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 1,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, down from 2,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $372.82. About 282,580 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $147.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,925 shares to 4,350 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $801.99 million for 19.66 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.02 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Schnieders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $380.34 million and $255.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 17,576 shares to 25,029 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).