As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Private Asset Management Raised Position by $2.96 Million; Great Westn Bancorp (GWB) Shares Declined While Vanguard Group Has Lowered Position by $1.23 Million

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 35,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 6.16M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.90M, down from 6.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Great Westn Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 235,336 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 19.53% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 02/05/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Names Karlyn Knieriem to Succeed Stephen Ulenberg as Chief Risk Officer; 06/03/2018 GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – APPROVAL RECEIVED FROM US BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF HOLES WHICH GWM CAN DRILL UNDER M2 DRILL PERMIT; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Will Conduct Internal and External Search for New Chief Risk Office; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Chief Risk Officer Steve Ulenberg to Retire in June; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp 2Q EPS 69c; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – ISSUES HAVE NOW BEEN RESOLVED AND HOLE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF WEEK AT M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME; 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; Intu Properties Agrees to Extend Loan on Spain Shopping Center

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 369.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 8,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,321 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76M, up from 2,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $381.65. About 3.39 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: LOW-EARTH ORBIT TRAVEL TO BE `COMMON’ W/N NEXT DECADE; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AND THE EUROPEAN MEMBER STATES FRANCE, GERMANY, SPAIN AND THE UK HAVE AGREED ON SOME AMENDMENTS TO A380 AND A350XWB REIMBURSABLE LAUNCH INVESTMENT (RLI) LOANS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 12/04/2018 – Boeing CEO Takes Playful Jab at Musk’s Rocket-Launched Tesla; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group

Analysts await Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 9.72% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.72 per share. GWB’s profit will be $44.98M for 10.24 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Great Western Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 68.09% EPS growth.

