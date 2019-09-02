As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Parsons Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $1.20 Million; First Eagle Investment Management Holding in Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Upped by $16.76 Million

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 110,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247.07 million, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 327,593 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 3,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 27,311 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42 million, up from 24,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS TO INDUCT 81 BOEING 737-MAX PLANES BY 2024: SINHA; 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Hit by U.S.-China Tariff War in Boost to Airbus Aircraft; 12/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, TURKISH AIRLINES ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR 25 787-9 DREAMLINERS WITH OPTIONS FOR FIVE MORE AIRPLANES; 09/05/2018 – Boeing Details More Than $54 Million in Grants and Philanthropic Investments; 02/05/2018 – BOEING SEES GOVT ROLE AS CRITICAL TO HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATION; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Global Services Revenue $3.94 Billion

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 9,285 shares to 85,006 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,778 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stralem And holds 2.86% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 16,405 shares. First Personal Fincl invested in 708 shares. Sg Americas has 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset Mgmt One Co Limited stated it has 295,958 shares. Madrona Fincl Limited Liability Co invested in 858 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Spectrum Asset Mngmt Incorporated (Nb Ca) reported 685 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. First Amer National Bank & Trust has invested 0.83% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 1.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,715 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blackrock reported 33.82M shares. Logan Cap Mngmt Inc has 11,814 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Mcf Ltd reported 1,104 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 3,370 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt has invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.44M shares to 17.96M shares, valued at $905.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innoviva Inc by 479,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,100 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,227 were reported by Kbc Nv. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability invested in 1,391 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 125 shares. First Eagle Inv Limited Com reported 1.63M shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 7,501 shares. Moreover, Asset has 0.02% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited holds 0.01% or 4,744 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins Co stated it has 0.1% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Moreover, Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 19,092 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). American Gp reported 0.01% stake. American Cap holds 0.93% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 132,549 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.03% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) or 10,827 shares.

