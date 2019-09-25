As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Optimum Investment Advisors Has Boosted by $1.05 Million Its Stake; Highland Capital Management LP Lifted Position in Fortinet (FTNT)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 2,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,367 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, up from 9,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $6.91 during the last trading session, reaching $388.56. About 2.54M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Was Previously Listed as Unidentified on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries Website; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Airbus Could Use U.S.-China Spat Against Boeing: Trade Update; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova: STC Approval Allows Retrofits of Existing Flight Deck Printers in Boeing 737-600, -700, -700C, -800, -900 and -900ER Series Aircraft; 23/03/2018 – Boeing says it won’t appeal a trade ruling on Bombardier; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 787 Dreamliner for Gulf Air; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE CONSUMABLE MATERIAL FOR F/A-18 DEPOT MAINTENANCE WITH OPTION FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL YEARS; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 2072.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 414,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The hedge fund held 434,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.39M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $78.39. About 326,216 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Moves 0.12%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Fortinet (FTNT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Fortinet (FTNT) a Great Growth Stock? – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Fortinet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FTNT) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.