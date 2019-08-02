As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Trimmed by $1.77 Million Its Position; Crosslink Capital Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Has Trimmed by $11.31 Million

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 4,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,750 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, down from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $334.29. About 6.39 million shares traded or 40.26% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN ALSO HAS PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 10 ADDITIONAL 787S; 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 27/04/2018 – Boeing-KLX Deal Could Be Announced as Soon as Monday; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 30/03/2018 – BOEING AWARDED UP TO $1.2B NAVY PACT FOR SUPER HORNETS

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 46,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 119,998 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15M, down from 166,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $225.39. About 976,830 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 208.69 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 17,213 shares to 204,460 shares, valued at $29.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested in 16,350 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation holds 1,000 shares. The California-based Aperio Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,334 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 105,768 shares. Stanley stated it has 22,672 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Llc holds 55,651 shares. Halsey Associate Inc Ct invested in 67,836 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Foundry Prtnrs Lc holds 986 shares. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pitcairn holds 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 2,979 shares. Highstreet Asset reported 3,565 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bartlett Co Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.68 million activity. $8.65M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D. ZUK NIR also sold $6.53M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.68 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G.