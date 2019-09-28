As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Hyman Charles D Has Decreased Position; Bluemountain Capital Management Increases Holding in Oasis Pete New (OAS)

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 518.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 140,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 167,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 27,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 8.40 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 101,145 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.82M, down from 103,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO; 09/03/2018 – Memories of Boeing and the unique 747; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EMBRAER CEO SAYS THERE ARE SIGNS OF A RECOVERY IN BUSINESS JET INDUSTRY, ALTHOUGH NOT AN AGGRESSIVE ONE; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29M and $958.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,412 shares to 101,458 shares, valued at $13.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,183 were reported by Manchester Ltd Liability Company. Pictet And Cie (Europe) invested in 1,775 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Hudock Capital Limited Com accumulated 2,494 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 49,259 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 99 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westpac invested in 0% or 122,414 shares. Davenport And Comm Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 37,363 shares. Ameriprise has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.87M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings has invested 0.74% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Edgemoor Invest Advsrs holds 46,468 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory LP stated it has 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Psagot Invest House Limited reported 15,988 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 15,695 are held by Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). Pentwater Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 258,400 shares. Tdam Usa owns 87,989 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 43,463 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 41,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Bank Of America Corporation De reported 2.15M shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc invested in 0% or 145,126 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 155,703 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Oslo Asset Mngmt As holds 11.29% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 7.72 million shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 1.29 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.01% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) or 351,853 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 737,587 shares. 429,113 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company owns 43,802 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 17,630 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt invested in 0.17% or 41,000 shares.

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $393.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 152,346 shares to 728,186 shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Element Solutions Inc by 877,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.51M shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG).