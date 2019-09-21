As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Hyman Charles D Cut by $998,452 Its Stake; Capital World Investors Decreased Stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) by $242.24 Million

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 2.61 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $592.10 million, down from 3.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $215.96. About 1.32 million shares traded or 103.58% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 101,145 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.82 million, down from 103,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89M shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE; 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL MAY EXCLUDE DEFENSE BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 28/03/2018 – Boeing says it detected a ‘limited intrusion’ of malware into some of its systems; 12/03/2018 – BOEING, TURKISH AIRLINES FINALIZE DEAL FOR UP TO 30 787 DREAMLI

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 764,611 shares to 15.81 million shares, valued at $5.75B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.89 million for 93.09 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29M and $958.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,110 shares to 303,657 shares, valued at $64.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).