As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Holder Sigma Investment Counselors Has Lowered Position; Private Trust Co Has Raised Pepsico (PEP) Position

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 23.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 7,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 40,936 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, up from 33,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $138.82. About 1.72M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $356.51. About 2.16 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – American’s Talks on Airbus A330neo Jet Are Over, Boosting Boeing; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 12/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, TURKISH AIRLINES ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR 25 787-9 DREAMLINERS WITH OPTIONS FOR FIVE MORE AIRPLANES; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 787 DREAMLINER HAS OPENED 170 NEW MARKETS: TINSETH; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 150 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa to order 16 planes worth 2.1 bln euros

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 38.25 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy & has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hl Services Ltd Liability Company holds 27,167 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Stockton accumulated 0.5% or 2,548 shares. 1832 Asset Lp owns 112,599 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 20,858 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Company. United Advisers Limited has 0.49% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Amer Inv Ser Incorporated has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Texas Yale Capital reported 52,202 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv accumulated 2.06% or 22,332 shares. Blue Chip Partners invested 0.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 8,783 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Lc has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sol Cap Management has 0.48% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,542 shares. Fairfield Bush & reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,993 shares to 308,660 shares, valued at $58.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK).

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7,736 shares to 9,738 shares, valued at $693,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,445 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos. (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 98,741 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.64% or 2.56M shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp has 4.34% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 33,508 were accumulated by Cardinal Capital Mngmt. Dubuque Bankshares & Communications, a Iowa-based fund reported 7,634 shares. Pnc Fin Group Inc Inc has 0.7% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5.67 million shares. Private Trust Na accumulated 1.04% or 40,936 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 4.49M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 223,660 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5,690 shares. Somerset Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hartford Financial Mgmt Inc stated it has 32,965 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd holds 0.24% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 19,511 shares.