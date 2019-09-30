As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Holder Roundview Capital Lowered by $578,032 Its Position; Ashmore Wealth Management Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) Lifted by $21.89 Million as Market Value Declined

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 1,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,587 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, down from 7,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $380.41. About 2.90M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 05/04/2018 – Jet Airways orders 75 more Boeing planes as India travel demand surges; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER; 06/04/2018 – Boeing, American Airlines Sign Major Order for 47 787 Dreamliners; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 20/04/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Host Shareholder Meeting in Chicago; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 10/04/2018 – Lion Air Roars With Large Order for Boeing Jets

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 71.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 684,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.52M, up from 958,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 2.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Ancius Michael J.

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Swift Transportation Holdings Inc by 335,997 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $66.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 37,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,519 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.82 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.