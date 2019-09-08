As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Holder Grand Jean Capital Management Decreased Position; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Its Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Stake

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 454,668 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.38 million, up from 450,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $76.55. About 513,175 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 23/04/2018 – RBC’S PORCELLI: FED WILL HIKE 7 MORE TIMES BEFORE END OF 2019; 14/03/2018 – Tillerson’s exit has ‘very big implications’ for oil prices: RBC’s Helima Croft; 10/04/2018 – GLOBAL EQUITY STRATEGY: RBC RAISES UTILITIES TO MARKET WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL SA BMEB.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 475P FROM 450P; 15/05/2018 – RBC Private Counsel (Usa) Buys New 8.6% Position in Revlon; 15/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS LP BBU.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 24/05/2018 – RBC Sees Business Lending Surge as Mortgage Growth Plateaus; 06/04/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : RBC STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $32; 24/05/2018 – RBC RY.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.94/SHR; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 8,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,123 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, down from 26,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings; 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 25/04/2018 – Boeing says sees no threat to 777 output from Iran deal uncertainty; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN $37.3 MILLION SERIES B FUNDING ROUND FOR REACTION ENGINES ALONGSIDE ROLLS-ROYCE PLC AND BAE SYSTEMS; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS IN Q&A W/REPORTERS

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,095 shares to 1,620 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 24,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,546 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Don’t Retire If You Can’t Answer 3 Simple Questions – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.ca published: “These Quality Canadian Stocks Are Embarrassingly Cheap – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Retirees: 3 Top Stocks to Claim Growing Income for Life – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Bank of Canada to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 26,457 shares to 176,654 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 102,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,263 shares. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 0.85% or 7,659 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust invested 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability has 527 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Chilton Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,450 shares. Meyer Handelman Communication holds 45,298 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 1.82% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jnba has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Com holds 286 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0.29% or 3.68M shares. Inv Counsel invested in 2,060 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com holds 0.21% or 88,200 shares in its portfolio. Private Tru Com Na invested in 0.46% or 5,815 shares. Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).