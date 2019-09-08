As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Holder Eqis Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $678,561; Southernsun Asset Management Maintains Holding in Crane Co (CR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 61.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 1,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,122 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 2,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Hit by U.S.-China Tariff War in Boost to Airbus Aircraft; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 58.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 154,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 417,244 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.31 million, up from 262,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $78.2. About 225,262 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $154,767 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Prelude Capital Lc has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Strs Ohio invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Fiduciary Trust Com reported 4,500 shares stake. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.21% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) or 24,280 shares. Jensen Inv Mgmt accumulated 8,060 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 565,047 shares. Mariner Limited Com invested in 3,329 shares or 0% of the stock. 283,204 are held by Vulcan Value Partners Limited Liability Corporation. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.01% or 27,688 shares in its portfolio. Regions Finance, Alabama-based fund reported 576 shares. Proshare Limited Company holds 0% or 4,454 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company holds 57,862 shares. Blackrock has 7.61M shares. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 1,300 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 702,720 shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $40.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 28,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.43M shares, and cut its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC).

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Galapagos Nv by 4,801 shares to 25,614 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose And Co Ltd Com reported 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The North Carolina-based Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lakeview Partners Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,582 shares. Minneapolis Port Management Grp Limited Liability owns 33,810 shares or 1.79% of their US portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation reported 7,245 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Schulhoff Incorporated reported 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Washington accumulated 0.02% or 80 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 4,077 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Martin & Tn invested in 5,342 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund invested in 10,447 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance has 19,796 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 0.19% or 1,240 shares in its portfolio. 11 were reported by Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt owns 32,050 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.64% stake.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

