As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Holder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Cut by $361,950 Its Stake; Pinnacle Financial Partners Holding in Amgen (AMGN) Has Raised as Market Value Declined

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 2,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,441 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 38,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $185.91. About 787,982 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,919 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 15,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $359.02. About 2.95M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 10/04/2018 – Lion Air Roars With Large Order for Boeing Jets; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS DELIVERED 113 OF ITS 737 MAX 8 JETLINERS; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS NOT EXPECTING TO HAVE TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NORWEGIAN IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS; 13/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Work With Boeing and Affected Airlines to Minimize Disruption; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 23/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS PROGRESSING, NO SETBACKS: BRAZIL DEF. MIN; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 10/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commerical Airplane Deliveries 184; 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,909 shares to 53,182 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 4,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,303 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fin reported 68,953 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Windward Cap Company Ca invested in 27,580 shares. 1,345 are held by Tarbox Family Office Incorporated. Douglass Winthrop Ltd has invested 2.39% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Vident Inv Advisory Lc stated it has 17,559 shares. L And S Advsr Inc accumulated 0.18% or 7,147 shares. Provident Inv owns 1,200 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 0.1% or 1,500 shares. Trustmark Comml Bank Department holds 22,446 shares. Madison Invest Holdings has invested 0.17% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Finemark Bancorporation holds 38,937 shares. Saratoga Rech & Inv holds 13,143 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors owns 357 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 8,983 were reported by Stewart And Patten Limited Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,410 are owned by Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd. Alphamark Ltd Liability Co holds 340 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Washington holds 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 80 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested in 18,004 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Hbk Invests LP reported 149,257 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.76% or 9,634 shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Il has invested 2.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 12,000 were reported by Atika Capital Mngmt Ltd Co. Price T Rowe Md reported 33.13 million shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 2.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bbr Prtn Lc holds 5,628 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs invested in 0.22% or 5,293 shares. Aldebaran owns 3,548 shares. 41,626 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Invs. Glenview Comml Bank Tru Dept invested 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares.