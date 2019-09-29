As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Increased Its Stake; As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shares Rose, Kings Point Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 19/05/2018 – CUBA CONFIRMS 110 DEAD IN PLANE CRASH – STATE-RUN MEDIA; 10/04/2018 – Lion Air Roars With Large Order for Boeing Jets; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH: BOEING IS FIRMING UP ITS 797 SUPPLY-CHAIN STRATEGY; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s 767 Finds New Life as a Freighter With $13 Billion Haul; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Leads Dow as Boost to Cash Outlook Eases Trade-War Alarms; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 30/04/2018 – Boeing hungry for more deals to boost high-margin services unit

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.58 million for 25.11 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,185 shares to 48,491 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea-based Korea Invest has invested 0.2% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 60,071 shares. 210 were reported by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). California Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.11% or 1.05M shares. Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Com has 17,012 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs accumulated 15,115 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 5,043 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Inc accumulated 701 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 287 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.13% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). D E Shaw & Company reported 3.56 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 6,341 shares in its portfolio. Nomura accumulated 0% or 9,000 shares.

