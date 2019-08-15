As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Davis R M Has Boosted Holding; As Capital One Financial (COF) Stock Declined, Shareholder Northcoast Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $890,514

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Financial (COF) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 10,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 25,714 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 36,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $84.33. About 478,191 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Adj EPS $2.65; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $1.3 billion, or $2.62 per share; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Officer Wassmer Gifts 722 Of Capital One Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 8,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,246 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 13,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $321.4. About 1.06M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO; 11/05/2018 – IRAN OFFICIAL SAYS FUTURE OF AIRBUS DEAL WITH IRAN DEPENDS ON EUROPEAN GOVT SUPPORT AND POLICIES; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ejf Capital Limited Company invested in 0.06% or 6,549 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 280,778 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Management Lc reported 400,522 shares stake. Stevens Management Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 52,000 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc has invested 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 25,131 were reported by Lpl Ltd Liability Com. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 988,268 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc owns 276,899 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eagle Ltd Co stated it has 3,755 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Affinity Advsr Limited Liability Com has 89,735 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has invested 0.09% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ims Cap holds 0.75% or 11,226 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 361 shares.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 8,430 shares to 17,357 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 9,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Lehman Brothers 7 Year (IEI).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.37 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 91,635 shares to 648,212 shares, valued at $57.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 21,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,557 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).