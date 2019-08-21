As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Chatham Capital Group Has Decreased Its Position; Montecito Bank & Trust Has Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $886,357 as Share Value Declined

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 1,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 31,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $331.75. About 1.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 06/03/2018 – RYANAIR RYA.l CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO EXERCISE “PRETTY MUCH ALL” OF THE 737 MAX BUYING OPTIONS; 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ENCOURAGED BY US-CHINA DIALOGUE ON TARIFFS; 14/03/2018 – DoD-US Air Force: Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Boeing; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING; 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 15,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 57,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 42,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 8.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 41,717 shares to 124,473 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Us Quality Divid (DGRW) by 9,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,250 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 278,930 shares. Kessler Inv Gp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 62,874 shares. The New York-based Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt has invested 0.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Homrich & Berg has invested 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Uss Invest Management Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 204,324 shares. Pzena Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 14,666 shares. Adage Capital Partners Grp Inc Limited Liability invested in 0.76% or 5.17M shares. Wedgewood Invsts Incorporated Pa invested in 2.47% or 26,928 shares. Carderock Capital Management invested in 25,455 shares. 10 has invested 7.7% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Quaker Invests Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,446 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,580 shares. Centurylink Invest Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 57,038 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Company holds 8,638 shares. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.41% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 5,100 shares to 48,266 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 10,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard C Young & Ltd, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 19,955 shares. Tctc Hldgs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,500 shares. Paloma Company holds 0.13% or 14,517 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 123,858 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Marathon Trading Invest Management Limited has 0.25% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 0.07% or 2,715 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Co invested in 57,137 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Moors Cabot has 44,518 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Johnson Finance Group invested in 3,111 shares. West Coast Fin Ltd Company holds 3,855 shares. Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pentwater Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 34,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.41 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.