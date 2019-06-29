As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Blue Chip Partners Has Trimmed by $432,054 Its Holding; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Decreased Its Stake by $363,553 as Market Value Rose

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $364.01. About 4.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 03/04/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS JET.NS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR PURCHASE OF 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 13/04/2018 – Boeing could suffer as a big buyer of Russian-produced titanium; 19/05/2018 – Cuba confirms 110 dead in plane crash -state-run media; 28/05/2018 – The U.S. is the target of a similar WTO complaint brought by the EU over support for Airbus’s rival, Boeing, and the EU has said it expects to land a similar legal blow later this year; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO: BOEING WIDEBODY TALKS `PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE’; 04/04/2018 – Gulfstream Luxury Jets, Old Boeing 737s in China’s Tariff Sights; 05/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets seen a boon for Canada’s Bombardier, others; 04/04/2018 – China’s Tariffs Target Old Boeing 737s, Luxury Gulfstream Jets; 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, down from 8,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Seven For All Mankind Sues Amazon Over Ella Moon Private Label; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago:; 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 24/05/2018 – AMAZON AWS LAUNCHES INNOVATION CENTER IN XI’AN, CHINA: XINHUA; 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $422.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 10,796 shares to 154,662 shares, valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 13,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.28 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kcm Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 42,667 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Mirador Capital Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested 1.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd invested in 0.09% or 145,691 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Llc Ny, New York-based fund reported 2,410 shares. Pentwater Capital Lp accumulated 34,000 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,117 are owned by American Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Birmingham Capital Management Company Al invested in 0.26% or 1,502 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 5,576 shares. Architects Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,368 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.12M shares. Osborne Partners Capital Management Limited accumulated 0.67% or 9,030 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.5% or 4.37M shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Com holds 223,493 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock or 8,500 shares. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgewood Limited Liability Company holds 597,997 shares. Altavista Wealth Management reported 2,696 shares. Contravisory Investment Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Company owns 0.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 705 shares. Cap Advisors Inc Ok holds 1.05% or 5,499 shares. Taurus Asset Lc has invested 3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sarasin & Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 2.17% or 63,160 shares. Contour Asset Ltd holds 0.18% or 1,394 shares in its portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 659 shares. Community Trust & Investment accumulated 1.58% or 7,186 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 1,162 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Limited Liability has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 232 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Co holds 2.25% or 11,682 shares. 544 are owned by Accredited. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

