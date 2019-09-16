As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Biltmore Wealth Management Has Decreased Position by $382,602; Headinvest Upped United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $789,880 as Market Value Declined

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 65.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc sold 1,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 555 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 1,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $376.35. About 878,355 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 24/04/2018 – Boeing’s Aurora: Reaches Agreement With Darpa to Transition X-Plane Program Technology to Commercial Applications; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Boeing B777 and B747 Expendables at Jet Midwest, Inc; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official

Headinvest Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, up from 28,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 422,338 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC

Headinvest Llc, which manages about $500.60 million and $353.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 1,574 shares to 23,630 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,434 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster Savings Bank N A invested in 0.99% or 55,043 shares. 11,296 are owned by Tiemann Limited Liability Corporation. Lbmc Inv Advsr Ltd has 2,529 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs reported 0.07% stake. Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 16,540 shares. Security Savings Bank Of So Dak invested in 12,709 shares or 1.95% of the stock. 2,320 were reported by Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc owns 18,830 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Hap Trading Lc reported 0.73% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Synovus reported 0.22% stake. Joel Isaacson Com Limited Com holds 0.08% or 4,009 shares. Aviance Partners Ltd Llc reported 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Korea Inv invested 0.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rdl Fincl Inc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt Com has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.38 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Peter B & Inc reported 3,450 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 125,250 shares. Endurance Wealth Management reported 49 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 1.65% or 42,757 shares. 1,345 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability. Mendel Money holds 4.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,147 shares. Nbt Bankshares N A New York stated it has 0.84% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Goldman Sachs reported 2.96M shares stake. Markston Ltd Liability invested 4.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Coldstream Capital has 30,771 shares. Int Investors reported 7.77 million shares. California-based Oakwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Ca has invested 1.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Registered Invest Advisor Inc stated it has 1.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ing Groep Nv reported 314,928 shares stake. 260,020 were reported by State Bank Of Nova Scotia.