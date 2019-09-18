As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Ashfield Capital Partners Lowered by $3.06 Million Its Holding; Wagner Bowman Management Decreased Its Holding in Visa (V) by $426,099

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 8,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,369 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, down from 23,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $385.61. About 3.65 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – ANA 9202.T SAYS TO BUY TWO BOEING 777F AIRCRAFT; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS 400+ ORDERS/COMMITMENTS FOR 737 MAX 10; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; BOOSTS FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus; 25/04/2018 – MIDEAST – Factors to watch – April 26; 16/04/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Celebrates Flyaway of First BBJ MAX Airplane; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 10,172 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 12,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $431.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ttl Intl (VXUS) by 7,121 shares to 208,868 shares, valued at $11.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.63 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.37 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

