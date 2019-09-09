As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Sigma Investment Counselors Trimmed Its Stake by $379,095; Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stock Price Rose While Pioneer Trust Bank N A Boosted by $1.03 Million Its Stake

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions; 18/05/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 carrying 104 people has crashed shortly after take-off from Havana’s main airport; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct); 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.35 million shares traded or 31.96% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 116,197 are owned by Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 1.25% or 34.12 million shares. Moreover, Security Trust Commerce has 0.22% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fosun Interest Limited invested in 0.06% or 3,530 shares. Healthcor Limited Partnership holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 165,320 shares. Waverton Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 6.31% or 484,210 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa owns 35,137 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,743 shares. Richard C Young And Limited reported 1,342 shares. Moreover, Westover Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,621 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19,593 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 44,856 are held by Taurus Asset Management Llc. Texas Yale Capital Corporation holds 0.15% or 14,686 shares. Pettee Investors holds 4,142 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc has 2,072 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pure Advsrs invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 104,881 shares. Moreover, Mckinley Cap Mngmt Llc Delaware has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,242 shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Papp L Roy And Associate, Arizona-based fund reported 3,341 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fiera invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Qci Asset Management Inc New York holds 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,376 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 4,605 shares. Savant Lc stated it has 8,149 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Strategic Advisors Lc invested in 5,264 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Punch & Assocs Inv Mgmt reported 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Granite Investment Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,684 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

