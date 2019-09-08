As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Sigma Investment Counselors Lowered Holding by $379,095; Edison International (EIX) Position Boosted by Riverhead Capital Management Llc

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 19/05/2018 – Cuba confirms 110 dead in plane crash -state-run media; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES; 10/04/2018 – Lion Air Roars With Large Order for Boeing Jets; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS REPORT NEW ORDER FOR 75 7 GROWTH 37 MAX; 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: TALKS WITH BOEING, BRAZIL GOVT ARE ADVANCED

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 105.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 39,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 77,595 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, up from 37,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.98. About 2.28 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern CA Edison – 03/12/2018 07:35 PM; 11/04/2018 – EDISON INTL AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Carey So Cal Edison, 909-222-2871 – 03/12/2018 09:00 PM; 29/03/2018 – Kansas CC: Application – Edison Operating Company, LLC (Seevers LKC Unit #8-3); 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Edison International Senior Unsecured Bonds ‘A-‘; Placed on Rating Watch Negative; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 14/05/2018 – Tetragon Financial Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison; 12/04/2018 – Olympus Receives Prestigious Gold Award in 2018 Edison Awards for Digital Imaging; 04/04/2018 – EDF’S ITALIAN UNIT EDISON PREPARES SALE OF E&P PORTFOLIO, VALUED BETWEEN $2 BLN-$3 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Tru holds 0.81% or 8,952 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.34% or 1,195 shares in its portfolio. Motco holds 500 shares. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,257 shares. Hl Financial Lc stated it has 27,167 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Tirschwell & Loewy holds 3,009 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And Tru invested in 0.29% or 2,279 shares. Sterneck Cap Mgmt, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,070 shares. Yhb Investment reported 2,060 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research holds 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 303,067 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited, Japan-based fund reported 295,958 shares. 1,121 were accumulated by Stellar Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Rdl holds 0.3% or 1,146 shares. Wade G W reported 1.53% stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,639 shares to 540,001 shares, valued at $22.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 86,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 12,957 shares to 71,894 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 22,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,127 shares, and cut its stake in Virtu Financial Inc.

